Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Sonya Bateson: Expensive school uniforms a yoke around parents’ necks

Bay of Plenty Times
I don’t understand why so many of our schools enforce uniforms, writes Sonya Bateson. Photo / 123RF

I don’t understand why so many of our schools enforce uniforms, writes Sonya Bateson. Photo / 123RF

OPINION:

School uniforms.

They’re the bane of many a parent’s existence.

Constantly getting dirty, ripped, paint-stained and grown-out-of, constantly needing replacing. The constant monitoring for cleanliness – don’t forget to check the school bags on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times