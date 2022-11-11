Kay Ganley is introducing her garden to the Bay of Plenty Garden and Art Festival this year. Photo / Supplied

There's always something new on offer at the Bay of Plenty Garden & Art Festival, including gardens and artists taking part for the first time.

Festival director Marc Anderson says the festival, which runs from November 17 - 20, offers 74 garden and art stops – of those, 20 are art studio stops.

About 30 per cent of the gardens are new to the festival, and there are twice as many art studio stops compared to the previous festival.

"We find that our festival-goers love it if their favourite gardens and artists return offering another opportunity to visit, yet they also appreciate new offerings waiting to be discovered behind garden walls and studio doors," Marc says.

This year will also see the introduction of a specific art studio trail marked out on the map to make it easier for art lovers to enjoy this aspect of the festival, Marc says.

Exhibiting in studios are, for example, Jackie Barklie, Mandy Williams, Gill Brodie, Heidi Borchardt, Shona Moller, Wayne Vickers and Peter Cramond - to name but some.

Among those introducing their gardens to the festival trail are Kay Ganley and Mike Gallagher.

Being involved in the festival in such a way will be especially significant to Kay, as this multi-award-winning real estate agent works under the Bayleys umbrella, and Bayleys returns as the principal festival partner this year.

Festival-goers venturing down the Queen Palm-lined driveway leading to Kay and Mike's tranquil garden can expect a slice of tropical paradise.

There's a resort-like vibe with a pool and poolside cabana, surrounded by sprawling, lush, subtropical gardens.

Spanning 2836 square metres, there's room aplenty for the likes of palms, cycads, canna lilies, bamboo, hibiscus, bromeliads, gardenia, ligularia and bird-of-paradise flowers to thrive. They will also find some creative women – the Fibre Floozies will be demonstrating their felting skills in Kay and Mike's cabana.

Rest assured, the festival includes more than the garden and art trail. Gather your friends and family and head to Bloom in the Bay, at the festival's hub at Tauranga Racecourse during the festival days.

Sponsored by Craigs Investment Partners, Bloom in the Bay is free for festival pass holders, and only $5 for others. It's child-friendly, and kids under 14 enter for free.

On offer will be garden and outdoor-related trade stalls, garden and art displays, inspirational speakers, artists working from tiny houses, presentations and workshops, creative demonstrations, flower displays, live entertainment, food, and a garden bar. Check out the festival website, www.gardenandartfestival.co.nz.

The festival also incorporates the opportunity to enjoy a Long Lunch with gardening journalist, author, broadcaster and 'plantaholic' Lynda Hallinan (and special guest Ruud Kleinpaste, aka The Bug Man.)

Lynda has spent half her life digging up ideas for growing food and flowers in Kiwi gardens, and has many a story to share.

The Long Lunch will be held at Tauranga Racecourse on Sunday, November 20.

Tickets to the festival's various offerings can be bought from Palmers Bethlehem (the festival's returning garden and art trail sponsor), Decor Garden World, I-Site Tauranga, Pacifica Home and Garden Store, Te Puke Florists, KatchKatikati Information Centre, Eventfinda (service fees may apply), or at www.gardenandartfestival.co.nz.

Tickets are $40 for one day, and $65 for multiple days.

