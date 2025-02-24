Small ash emissions observed at Whakaari

“Steam, gas and ash emissions remain variable as they have been for the past few months,” Behr said.

“Recent activity is consistent with moderate-heightened unrest and the Volcanic Alert Level therefore remains at Level 2. Because of the recent observations of volcanic ash emissions from the volcano the Aviation Colour Code is raised to Orange.”

The alert level scale runs from 0-5, with Level 2 meaning “moderate to heightened volcanic unrest”.

“Due to the current lack of consistent, usable real-time monitoring data, there is considerable uncertainty about the current level of volcanic activity which could escalate with little or no warning,” the statement said.

Last year Eastern Bay mayors wrote to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and relevant ministers with their concerns the lack of monitoring was putting the community at risk, Local Democracy Reporting reported in June.

It was reported at the time GNS had not been allowed to access the site since the deadly December 2019 eruption and on-island equipment has stopped working. All monitoring was done remotely from the mainland, observation flights and satellites.

Today’s statement said GNS Science’s Volcano Monitoring Group and National Geohazards Monitoring Centre will continue to monitor Whakaari/White Island for any changes in activity.

For information about the impacts of the steam and gas plume should it reach the coast, follow the advice from: