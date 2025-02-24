Small ash emissions observed at Whakaari

Small ash emissions and large steam plumes have been observed at Whakaari/White Island recently.
A GNS Science statement said the Volcanic Alert Level remains at 2 and Aviation Colour Code has changed to Orange.
“Over the past week, large white, steam-rich plumes could be seen from our webcams at Whakatāne and Te Kaha," duty volcanologist Yannik Behr said.
“During the weekend, small amounts of volcanic ash were observed in the plume on satellite imagery by our colleagues at MetService, which could also be seen as a faint haze from the coast.”
Behr said on several days last week, sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions were detected by satellite and costal residents may have been noticed sulphur odours on northerly winds.