Bay of Plenty Times

Slip near Whangamata closes road to traffic

By Jim Birchall
Heavy rainfall over the past 72 hours has caused many slips around the Coromandel Photo Jim BIrchall/NZME

The weekend's heavy rainfall has caused a slip on State Highway 25 on Tairua Rd, around 8km from Whangamata.

A number of trees have been dislodged from a bank, and were strewn across the road. Waka Kotahi advised the road was closed between SH25A and McBeth Road South of Hikuai on Monday. A Geotech engineer was present to check the slip face during clean-up works

The slip was one of a number of weather-induced traffic events throughout the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty over the weekend.

SH25 2km north of Waikawau (Thames Coast), had a Stop/Go in place to finish the clean-up of small slip.
SH25 Te Mata to Waikawau (Thames Coast) also had multiple slips, while SH25 Coroglen experienced a significant drop out in the road shoulder. A Geotech engineer will examine the site following additional movement over the weekend.