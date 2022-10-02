Heavy rainfall over the past 72 hours has caused many slips around the Coromandel Photo Jim BIrchall/NZME

The weekend's heavy rainfall has caused a slip on State Highway 25 on Tairua Rd, around 8km from Whangamata.

A number of trees have been dislodged from a bank, and were strewn across the road. Waka Kotahi advised the road was closed between SH25A and McBeth Road South of Hikuai on Monday. A Geotech engineer was present to check the slip face during clean-up works

The slip was one of a number of weather-induced traffic events throughout the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty over the weekend.

SH25 2km north of Waikawau (Thames Coast), had a Stop/Go in place to finish the clean-up of small slip.

SH25 Te Mata to Waikawau (Thames Coast) also had multiple slips, while SH25 Coroglen experienced a significant drop out in the road shoulder. A Geotech engineer will examine the site following additional movement over the weekend.