Single rubbish bags soon available ahead of kerbside collections

The new look of single council rubbish bags. Photo / Supplied

Single rubbish bags will be available for individual purchase to prepare for kerbside waste collections starting next year.

Tauranga City Council will introduce kerbside waste collections for all households on July 1. This means weekly food scraps and fortnightly rubbish and recycling collections will be added to the existing glass recycling collection and wheelie bins will replace rubbish bags.



The last day that rubbish bags are collected will be June 30.

To prepare for this, the rolls of five council rubbish bags currently purchased together will be replaced with single rubbish bags for individual purchase. This is to make it easier to purchase the right number of bags needed and avoid ending up with surplus bags that can no longer be collected from the kerbside.

The new look of single council rubbish bags. Photo / Supplied

The current recommended purchase price is $15.99 for a roll of five bags. The recommended purchase price for a single bag is $3.20, which works out the same as the current price.

Please note that supermarkets and retail outlets set their own sales price, so the prices may vary.



If people do have rubbish bags remaining after June 30, they will be able to use them to dispose of household rubbish (at no additional cost) at their local transfer station.

Bags will not be collected from the kerbside.



The single bags will look a little different from the current bags and they will no longer have the pink sticker. They will have bright yellow writing that will say 'official council prepaid rubbish collection' with the council logo, making them easier to distinguish from ordinary bags.