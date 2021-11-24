Simon Bridges demoted: 'Time to roll Judith Collins', says Tauranga National supporter

Focus Live: Judith Collins on Simon Bridges’ demotion

A Tauranga-based National Party member says she's "appalled" MP Simon Bridges has been demoted by party leader Judith Collins and it's time for her to be "rolled".

Her comments come after Collins demoted Bridges last night and stripped him of his portfolios - allegedly for serious misconduct following a historic interaction with MP Jacqui Dean several years ago.

Meanwhile, National MPs are believed to be mounting a no-confidence motion against Collins at the caucus meeting under way.

It is understood Bridges may not go for the leadership today but some MPs want deputy leader Shane Reti to stay on as acting leader for about 48 hours to allow more time for MPs to consider the issue.

Bridges today publicly attacked a "truly desperate" Collins, who is also now under fire from many of her furious colleagues.

One MP described her actions as "deeply disrespectful".

Western Bay of Plenty councillor and National Party member Margaret Murray-Benge said she was "stunned" by Bridge's sudden demotion.

"I'm appalled. I think Simon is a really fine fellow and while I don't know what the exact allegation involves he does not deserve to be treated like this. No one does.

Western Bay of Plenty councillor and National Party member Margaret Murray-Benge

"Simon is an open and honest guy, he's a highly intelligent, hardworking and committed MP and he's a young man with all the ingredients to become a great leader of this country.

"I have been a great fan of Judith and I like them both. But this is a huge blunder on her part. I think it's the nail in the coffin for Judith Collins. It's time to roll her as the leader."

National Party Central North Island chairman and Bay of Plenty regional councillor Andrew von Dadelszen said he was "stunned" by Bridges sudden demotion.

"This is just despicable. I have 100 per cent confidence in Simon and he has my support without a shadow of any doubt.

"Simon has always operated with a straight bait and he's a great guy. This is a despicable act that smells of desperation."

Bridges earlier today described Collins' behaviour as "truly desperate" and said it showed she would go to any length to hold on to the leadership.

He had clear views about what he thought should happen to the National Party. He plans to hold a full press conference after caucus meets this morning.

It is understood the allegations of "serious misconduct" relate to crude comments Bridges allegedly made at a function about five years ago.

Bridges is understood to have been talking with a group of about three fellow MPs, including Jami-Lee Ross and Todd McClay, when Dean walked past and the Tauranga MP called to her and made the comment.

However, Newstalk ZB political editor Barry Soper told Mike Hosking he understood the comment Bridges made was not directly to Dean but she had heard it.

The comment related to a sex technique to conceive a girl, Soper said.

Dean complained about it at the time and Bridges was spoken to by then deputy leader Bill English. Bridges had apologised, Soper said.

Dean, who is the MP for Waitaki and has been in Parliament since 2005, has been approached for comment.

Collins made the announcement in a written statement last night.

In the statement she said the decision had been made "with unanimous support of the board of the National Party".

"Having been made aware of the seriousness of the complaint for the first time and the ongoing distress this has caused the complainant, I was left with no option but to immediately demote Simon Bridges and relieve him of his portfolio responsibilities," Collins said.

"This decision has not been made lightly. However, the seriousness of the situation demands a swift and decisive response.

National Party leader Judith Collins with former leader Simon Bridges on the campaign trail for Election 2020 in August. Photo / NZME

"Under my leadership, the National Party will not tolerate harassment and intimidation of any person."

Other National MPs have shared mixed views about what unfolded.

National MP Simon O'Connor - who is married to Bridges' sister - told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking: "Judith Collins must resign".

He said her behaviour amounted to "bullying" and was damaging the party.

Mark Mitchell described Collins' actions as "deeply disrespectful".

Shadow Treasurer Andrew Bayly, a close Collins ally, would not say if he had confidence in Collins but said he still had faith in his party, saying "it's a great party".

National MP Barbara Kuriger would not say she was proud of her party. She said she was "proud of members of our party".

Rotorua councillor Tania Tapsell, who ran for the National party in last year's election, said she did not want to comment at this time.

Ngāti Whakaue leader Monty Morrison also declined to comment.