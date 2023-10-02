Sikh Parade brings colour to Te Puke despite the rain

The parade was led by Sewadars, sweepers of the parade.

Saturday’s rain didn’t stop the Te Puke Sikh Parade going ahead.

The parade was led by Sewadars, sweepers of the parade, who walk in front to ensure the path is clean for the principal scripture of Sikhism, the Guru Granth Sahib. It is part of the annual celebration of the first Sikh guru.

The parade through the streets of Te Puke started and finished at Gurudwara Temple on No, 3 Rd, where there was free free food and drinks.

“The Sikh community has put in hours of work to organise the parade and a Diwali festival later this year,” said Bay of Plenty Sikh Society secretary Lehmber Singh.

The five Nishanchis were followed by the five Panj Piare ahead of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy Sikh scripture.

“We are proud to showcase the Gurudwara as a space and invite the community to experience some of our culture.”

After 2018′s great response from local communities, the Bay of Plenty Sikh Society has continued to host their cultural events each year when Covid-19 restrictions have allowed.

The benefits of bringing local communities together to experience the Sikh Parade and Diwali festival have allowed other communities to understand Sikh culture better.

The Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund supported Saturday’s event and the Diwali festival, which will take place on November 12.