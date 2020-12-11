Shop local this Christmas: Our ultimate gift guide

If ever there was a year for well-earned treats, it's 2020, and if ever there was a year to shop local, this is it! Whether it's a thoughtful gift for a loved one or a present for yourself, we've put together a handy shopping guide, all while supporting Bay of Plenty businesses.

Ideas for children

Kiwiana alphabet chart

Kiwiana alphabet chart. Photo / Supplied

Is there a new baby in the family or a grandchild overseas? This adorable Kiwiana alphabet chart is the perfect keepsake for them. Pāpāmoa artist Shu-Ting "Ting" Lim uses pen or watercolour paints to create original artworks and prints.

A2 framed poster $75, $45 unframed. From Ting's Art on Facebook or phone 027 536 0985 to place your order.

Doll carrier

Handmade doll carrier. Photo / Supplied

Imaginary play has never been cuter with this handmade doll carrier. Each carrier is adjustable, has a front pocket and is one-of-a-kind. Made from a mix of recycled, vintage and new fabrics, it holds most doll and teddy bear sizes and will fit toddlers through to teens. Buyers can choose their colour and fabric schemes.

Costs $20 from

on Instagram or email to place your order: larissamccarthy@hotmail.co.nz.

Pinboard oval

Bubble pinboard. Photo / Supplied

Give your tweens and teens something to display their favourite pictures, sports medals and certificates on. Made from eco-friendly fine-density cork with a 6mm backing, these pinboards come in several designs and arrive with mounted picture wire for hanging and 10 white pins.

Dimensions: 77cm wide x 58cm high.

Costs $65 from Wild Island www.wildisland.co.nz



Bibs

Handmade bibs. Photo / Supplied

Forget the toys this year and opt for a practical gift for the little one in your life with these handmade bibs. The bibs are 100 per cent cotton with cotton towelling backs.

They cost $10 each from

on Facebook or email melanikelly@hotmail.com to place your order.

Pro-tween poncho

Pro-tween poncho. Photo / Supplied

Kids won't want to head to the beach or lakes this summer without one of these oversized, hooded

. Perfect for children aged 8 to 14, they have three zipped compartments and are super soft and durable.

They are $69 from www.noxen.co.nz.





Ideas for her

Earrings

Copper and patina earrings. Photo / Supplied

You can never go wrong with jewellery, and these stunning copper and patina earrings by Tauranga artist Issac Weston are sure to turn heads at your summer get-togethers.

From $62 to $68. Email isaac@reworkit.co.nz or pick up directly from the Re.Work.It gallery at 10 Sunny Bay Rd, Matua, Tauranga.

Augustine

Two by Two necklace. Photo / Supplied

Augustine creator Kelly Coe grew up in Tauranga and has just added a fine jewellery collection to her already successful clothing business. We love the Two by Two necklace in sterling silver 925.

It is $299 from Augustine under the Twin Towers, Adams Ave, Mount Maunganui.

Mandy Williams art

Calendar from Mandy Williams. Photo / Supplied

Keep organised in 2021 with a calendar from Tauranga-based artist Mandy Williams. Filled with artworks created mostly over lockdown, they represent how it felt to live in these times - to slow down, be present and still.

"With time to reflect and a passion to see the beauty around us these emerged," she says.

From $25 at www.mandywilliams.co.nz

Cool plants

Cool Plants. Photo / Supplied

Style your home with an on-trend houseplant from Cool Plants.

With plant packages, subscriptions, gift vouchers or a ready-to-go plant in a pot - there's something for everyone.

We love the "I will survive" indoor plant package (four plants) $99. Pots available separately. From Tauranga's www.coolplants.co.nz

Meal planner

Magnetised meal planner. Photo / Supplied

Start the New Year off right and get organised with this 52-page magnetised meal planner with a tear-off shopping list. With enough space for a year of planned meals, it's the perfect gift for the foodie, the busy family or the health-conscious.

Costs $16 from www.myfoodiefamily.co.nz. Use the discount code BOP for an extra 10 per cent off.

Bubbles

Tarnished Frocks and Divas-themed bubbles. Photo / Supplied

Get your hands on a case of one-off Tarnished Frocks and Divas-themed bubbles to see you through the silly season.

Six bottles of Non-Vintage Methode Traditionnelle from Leveret and Mills Reef Winery, with uniquely themed Tarnished Frocks and Divas labels. For every case sold, $33 goes back to the Tarnished Frocks and Divas Trust.

Costs $120 via online order form, from www.tarnishedfrocksanddivas.co.nz

Christmas day outfit

Outfit from Apt Collections. Photo / Supplied

Spoil yourself with a new outfit for Christmas Day or New Year's Eve.

Foil block print dress $159.90, Stella + Gemma earrings, $39, Tassel necklace, $39 and Stella + Gemma Blair bag, $79.90 from Apt Collections, 1283 Tutanekai St, Rotorua.

Ideas for him

Pepper & Me

Pepper & Me cooking products. Photo / Supplied

Get your barbecue cranking with Tauranga-based Pepper & Me cooking products. With fun names like Man rub, Rock out with your wok out, and Hakuna my tatas, all of their delicious pastes, rubs, grinds and salt blends are gluten-, palm oil- and MSG-free, as well as vegan.

From $7.95 at pepperandme.co.nz

Frank & Flo

Frank & Flo's natural grooming products. Photo / Supplied

Keep Dad's beard looking dapper with Frank & Flo's natural grooming products, the brainchild of Tauranga barber Frankie Hutchings. Take your pick of a natural tattoo balm, beard oils and balms, and moustache waxes that not only condition and nourish the skin, but improve the smell and feel.

All products are $25, apart from the mo'wax which is $20. From www.frankandflo.co

Ideas for him and her

Goodie box

Brave Foodie. Photo / Supplied

Stuck for a gift for the host with the most? Kitchen Takeover has teamed up with Best of Bay of Plenty to offer two delectable gift boxes that showcase some of the best artisan makers and producers our plentiful region has to offer. Choose between the Brave Foodie and the Handmade Hamper. Each comes with recipe cards from the Kitchen Takeover team.

They are $99 and $129 from www.kitchentakeover.co.nz/shop.

Gangland

Gangland. Photo / Supplied

Since his first Weekend Herald front-page story in 2009, award-winning Tauranga investigative reporter Jared Savage has been addicted to writing about the criminal underworld. His first book, Gangland, is a fascinating read for those wanting to learn about a world invisible to many of us: a world of drugs, organised crime and violent gangs.

It is $37.99 from all good bookstores.

Book subscription

The Cleod Crate. Photo / Supplied

This might just be the perfect gift for the book lover or hard-to-buy-for person. Cleod Crate is a monthly book subscription service delivered to your letterbox. Each box contains a surprise book and other treats that tie in with the book's theme. Subscriptions can be for one month or as long as you like.

It is $50 plus postage from McLeods Booksellers, 1148 Pukuatua St, Rotorua.



Navigating the Stars

Navigating the Stars. Photo / Supplied.

As far as Kiwi authors go, you don't get much better than master storyteller Witi Ihimaera. He's written a spellbinding and provocative retelling of traditional Māori myths for the 21st century. In this milestone volume, Ihimaera traces the history of the Māori people through their creation myths.

The book is $39.99 from McLeods Booksellers, 1148 Pukuatua St, Rotorua.

Internet security

Norton 360. Photo / Supplied

The holidays mean travelling and using Wi-Fi from hotels, airports, cafes and restaurants. Help protect your family's privacy and personal information with Norton 360. The internet security suite protects your devices with security features that include anti-virus, parental controls, dark web monitoring, a password manager, a secure VPN with bank-grade encryption, SafeCam for PC and more.

It is $114.99 for a 12-month subscription. Visit nz.norton.com or your local electronics retailer.



Handcrafted pounamu toki

The Hand-crafted pounamu toki. Photo / Supplied

Your loved one will adore this one-of-a-kind pendant, carved by Rotorua artist Akapita Scally. The toki design represents strength, courage and determination, and the etched koru running through the centre symbolises growth and new beginnings. Mountain Jade is home to the largest collection of greenstone carvings in New Zealand.

Costs $248 from Mountain Jade Rotorua, 1288 Fenton St.



Shopping organiser

The GATHER Bag System. Photo / Supplied

Get the shopping done for all your holiday guests with the GATHER Bag System. This eight or 10-piece organiser system ensures you are well equipped to collect fruit and vegetables, pack general groceries and keep your items chilled, while also carrying bottles. Hang, there's even dedicated space for your keys, wallet and phone. Available in four colours.

Costs $34.95 at www.shopgather.co.nz



Knifes

Eaglecut 20cm Damascus Steel Japanese Chef Knife. Photo / Supplied

Home cooks, chefs, fishermen, hunting and outdoor enthusiasts will all find something at Tauranga's Knife Shop. As well as offering a wide range of kitchen and outdoor knives, they sell knife accessories and provide an in-store knife sharpening service. Our pick is the stunning Eaglecut 20cm Damascus Steel Japanese Chef Knife.

It is $275 from The Knife Shop, in the Piccadilly Arcade 43 Devonport Rd, Tauranga or knifeshop.co.nz

For the whole family

If this year has taught us anything it's that health and family matter most. Ditch material presents and give the gift of an experience.

Surf lesson

Hibiscus Surf School. Photo / File

Take the whole family for a private, 1.5-hour surf lesson this summer at the Mount Main Beach with Hibiscus Surf School. Families can surf together and cheer each other on. Six people per session is recommended.

$119 for one person, $50 per person, thereafter from surfschool.co.nz.

Photos

Photos by Lisa Quirk Photography. Photo/ Lisa Quirk

Celebrate all those dear to you by documenting a year like no other in photos. Lisa Quirk has been a photographer for six years and is based in Rotorua, but travels throughout the Bay of Plenty.

From $350 for a one-hour family photoshoot and up to 30 digital images. Gift vouchers available. www.lisaquirkphotography.co.nz

Fishing

Russ Hawkins owns Fat Boy Charters. Photo / George Novak

Have a full house over the holidays? Rally the troops, cruise at 20 knots and hook the big one with Fat Boy Charters.

Mount Maunganui skipper Russ Hawkins has 50 years' experience and is an all-round nice guy who will give you plenty of laughs as well as fish. Russ' trips cover general bottom fishing for all species in the Motiti Island and Astrolabe Reef areas. All fish are filleted and packed before you leave the boat, making it an easy day out.

It costs $850 for a full day (nine hours) for five people or half-day (six hours) $750. Rod/tackle hire $25, bait $15 per person. Phone 575 598 or email: fatboycharters@xtra.co.nz.

Spread your generosity

The Gift Trust has some great ideas for giving back this Christmas.

Give your time.

Buy charity Christmas cards or gifts.

Give a Christmas present to a family in need.

Swap Secret Santa for Charity Santa.

Donate to a foodbank (check what they need first).

Get your gifts wrapped by a fundraising stall.

Clean your closets and give things away so others can benefit.

Visit a neighbour or an elderly person.

Do a random act of kindness.

Donate financially.