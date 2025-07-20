Advertisement
Shona Graham honoured for 30 years of volunteering in Katikati

Merle Cave
By
Weekend Sun editor·SunLive·
5 mins to read

Shona Graham with Katikati Primary School Year 1 student Chevelle Nathan, 6, working on sounding words. Photo / Merle Cave.

“It’s great to see you Chevelle. How are you today?

“Did you do some nice things with the whānau in the holidays?

“How’s [your brother] Khavallie?”

The positivity, happiness and love exude from Shona Graham as she greets Year 1 student Chevelle Nathan in Katikati Primary

