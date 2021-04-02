SH2 incident: Passengers in critical condition after passing out on drive through Karangahake Gorge

The car pulled over in the Karangahake Gorge. Photo / File

The car pulled over in the Karangahake Gorge. Photo / File

Two people have been taken to hospital in critical condition after falling unconscious while being driven through the Karangahake Gorge.

Police were called to State Highway 2 at the intersection with Albert St in the Karangahake Gorge just after 11am.

A police media spokeswoman said it appeared to be a medical event.

"The pair were being driven from Paeroa to Waihi when they both fell unconscious.

The driver of the vehicle pulled over and called the ambulance."

The ambulance drove the pair back to Paeroa and waited for air transport.

A St John media spokeswoman said one patient was flown to Waikato Hospital in critical condition and another was taken to hospital by ambulance. Both patients were in a critical condition, she said.

The police is not treating the matter as suspicious.