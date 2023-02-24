Severe thunderstorm watch for Bay of Plenty

The intense and brief thunderstorm. Photo / NZME

Metservice is warning of heavy showers and potentially thunderstorms that are likely to affect parts of the Bay of Plenty this morning, particularly near the coast and Kaimai Range.

The weather authority issued a severe thunderstorm watch this morning, saying that between 7am and 11am today, a few heavy showers or isolated thunderstorms may affect the area between Waihi and Opotiki, with localised downpours of 20-35mm/h.

Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

Driving conditions could also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are usually favourable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. People in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and keep abreast of watches becoming warnings.

For information on preparing for and keeping safe during a storm, more information is available on the Civil Defence Get Ready website