Police are in attendance at a one-vehicle crash involving a motorbike on Cook Drive, Whitianga.

Police were called to the scene around 6.40pm on Boxing Day. The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, the road is closed while they investigate.

One person was transported to hospital via helicopter in a critical condition.