The road was closed while the fire was extinguished. Photo / NZME

The road was closed while the fire was extinguished. Photo / NZME

Three people have been injured, one seriously, after a car caught fire in a Pāpāmoa crash.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the two-car crash on State Highway 2, near Sandhurst Bridge, just before 11pm.

The road was closed while the fire was extinguished.

Three people were taken to Tauranga Hospital, one with serious injuries.

Investigations into the crash are continuing.