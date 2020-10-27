Serious injuries: Multiple crashes causing delays in Tauranga

FILE

Emergency services are responding to two crashes in Tauranga.

A two-car crash is blocking State Highway 2 near Clarke Rd in Te Puna. A police spokeswoman said reports of the crash came in at 12.35pm.

A St John spokeswoman said three ambulances are on the scene and three people have serious injuries and one has moderate injuries.

Meanwhile a three-vehicle crash is causing delays on State Highway 29 in Tauriko. Police were advised of the crash about 12.20pm.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances went to the scene and took three people with moderate injuries to Tauranga Hospital.

Fire and Emergency NZ staff are at both scenes

Motorists are asked to avoid both crash areas.

More to come.