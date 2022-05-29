Emergency services were made aware of the collision just after 1.30pm.

Two people needed to be extricated and six were injured after a serious two-vehicle collision near Whakatāne this afternoon.

Emergency services were notified about the incident at the intersection of State Highway 30 and Mill Rd after 1.30pm.

Initial indications suggested there were serious injuries, New Zealand Police said in a statement.

Six people were assessed and treated for injuries by St John, with five injured moderately and one sustained minor injuries.

Three ambulances and two managers responded to the incident and all patients were transported to Whakatāne Hospital.

Diversions were put in place at Mill Rd and SH30 and Huna Rd and SH30.

Motorists were told to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were called at 1:38pm.

He said both vehicles had one person trapped inside and both were extricated. Fire responders left the scene at around 2:40pm.

He did not have information regarding any injuries sustained or the cause of the crash.