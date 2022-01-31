The incident took place today around 2.40pm.

The incident took place today around 2.40pm.

Delays on State Highway 29 have eased following a serious crash on the lower Kaimai Ranges earlier this afternoon.

At least two people were reported to receive moderate injuries following the multi-vehicle collision near the intersection of SH29 and McLaren Falls Rd that included a motorcyclist.

Police were alerted to the incident around 2.40pm, a spokeswoman said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency was initially reporting delays in the area following the collision but the crash site has since been cleared and congestion has eased.

Motorists were thanked for their patience on the road by NZTA.