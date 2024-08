Emergency services have been called to a crash on the Matamata side of the Kaimai Range.

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the Matamata side of the Kaimai Range.

A serious crash involving a truck and another vehicle has blocked State Highway 29 on the Matamata side of the Kaimai Range, police say.

A spokesman said police were called to the crash near Te Poi at about 5.45pm.

He said diversions were in place and all lanes appeared blocked.

The NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi journey planner said a section of SH29 was closed in both directions between Gargan Rd and Rapurapu Rd.