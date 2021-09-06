Serious crash in Rotomā involving motorbike and ute, one person badly injured

A person injured in a crash at Rotomā is prepared for transport to hospital via rescue helicopter. Photo / Andrew Warner

Police and emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving a motorbike and a ute in Rotomā in Whakatāne District.

A police spokeswoman said police were still at the scene of the crash on Matahi Rd between SH30 and Rendall Rd.

"We were alerted around 3.50pm and a person is reported to be in serious condition."

A rescue helicopter and the Serious Crash Unit had also been called, she said.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Daniel Nicholson said a fire crew from Rotomā and a rescue team from Kawerau station were assisting police to clear an area to enable the rescue chopper from Tauranga to land and airlift one person to a hospital.

The extent of the patient's injuries was not available at this time, he said.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area while emergency services were still at the scene.

A photographer at the scene said it was a narrow, windy, rural road. It was sealed.

More to come