A rescue helicopter is on the scene at a serious crash in Te Puke. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Emergency services are attending a serious crash on Number 3 Rd near Te Puke.

A police media statement said the crash occurred at about 11:30am between a motorcycle and a vehicle.

One person has suffered serious injuries, the statement said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Number 3 Rd is closed between Atuaroa Ave and Macloughlin Drive and diversions are in place.

More to come.