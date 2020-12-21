'Selfless': Tauranga councillor Heidi Hughes quits in hope of delaying pricey by-election

Councillor Heidi Hughes has resigned. Photo / File

Tauranga City councillor Heidi Hughes has resigned in the hope of avoiding an expensive by-election that was set to run even with a commission due to replace the council in the new year.

Acting Tauranga mayor Tina Salisbury said Hughes had resigned this morning, effective immediately. Salisbury said Hughes' decision was "selfless".

The decision followed advice that another resignation was the only way to delay the in-progress by-election, apart from all nominated candidates withdrawing.

Nominations closed at midday today. As of 12.15pm, the council's candidate page lists three nominees for the mayoral position - Brian Friend, Kelvin Clout and Jos Nagels - and one for the councillor position, Kim Williams. It's understood there are late nominations still to be loaded.

Electoral officer Warwick Lampp told the Bay of Plenty Times the by-election process would continue if there was a contest for a seat, but a resignation this week could the process delayed until January at the earliest.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta confirmed on Friday she would appoint a commission to the council in the New Year. She said commissioner appointments would be announced in February.

The by-election will be cancelled once the commission is appointed.

The total cost of the by-election, had it run its course for two seats as scheduled through into February, had been estimated at $280,000.

Hughes, an at-large councillor is the third Tauranga elected member to resign this year. Councillor Jako Abrie quit in October and mayor Tenby Powell resigned in November. The by-election was called to fill their seats before the minister announced her final decision.