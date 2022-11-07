An area near mussel farms in the Firth of Thames. File photo / Alan Gibson

A search for a kayaker missing from the Firth of Thames was set to resume this morning.

The man set out from Kaiaua near Miranda around 3pm on Saturday with the intention of fishing at the mussel farms.

He did not return as expected and was reported missing by his family on Saturday night.

The Coastguard, Police Eagle helicopter and Maritime Unit were involved in the search on Saturday. An aeroplane joined the efforts on Sunday.

It was reported at the weekend the man’s kayak and fishing gear were found early Sunday morning, about 5km east of Orere Point, which sits about 19km north of Kaiaua, inside the Auckland Region.

Police said they were actively engaging with the man’s family.

Police still urgently want to hear from anyone in the Firth of Thames area who may have seen something which could assist in locating the missing kayaker.

If you can help, please call 111 and quote event number P052502217.