Seagull Centre: New waste recovery hub for Whitianga

Whitianga Residents and Ratepayer's Association chairman Len Salt. Photo / supplied

A new waste recovery centre is coming to Whitianga, with the Government pledging funds for its construction.

The Mercury Bay Recovery Centre, also to be known as the Seagull Centre, has received $250,000 from the government's Waste Minimisation Fund.

The Whitianga Residents and Ratepayer's Association formed the Mercury Bay Recovery Centre Trust and was approved last November for $250,000 to build the centre.

Association chairman Len Salt says he is "thrilled to bits" that the project has been funded.

"Construction has already started, we've got the design and plan layouts being worked on by [the] council."

He says the centre is expected to "take at least 2000 tonnes a year of building and construction waste out of landfill".

He hopes to create jobs for local people - the Thames recovery centre employs 15 people.

Salt says he has worked closely with the council and the Mercury Bay Community Board to create the centre.

"It's a collaborative thing - we've all got to work together."

He says any profits the centre makes will be put back into the community.

"It's a win-win for everyone."

Salt says they expect to open the facility sometime between February and March next year.