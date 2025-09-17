Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Western Bay of Plenty mayoral race: Suaree Borell on council culture and reform

Alisha Evans
Local Democracy Reporter - Bay of Plenty·SunLive·
3 mins to read

Suaree Borell's priorities as mayor are water reform, roads and enhancing Māori governance.

Suaree Borell's priorities as mayor are water reform, roads and enhancing Māori governance.

Local body elections are under way and eight hopefuls are vying for the Western Bay of Plenty’s top job. Local Democracy Reporting quizzed the mayoral candidates about key issues ahead of the October 11 election. We will publish those stories over the coming days.

Quick bio

Name:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save