Suaree Borell's priorities as mayor are water reform, roads and enhancing Māori governance.
“Working in an integrated, amalgamated way because we’re future building.
“Councillors are part of futures; they’re building a future that they won’t necessarily be alive for.”
She was open to conversations about council amalgamation because the role of councils was to create a future that appealed to and served the members of its community.
“The strengths of being locally led is going to naturally require you to look at other entities, that look, walk and talk like you. So, council-to-council, it makes sense.”
Rather than wanting something specific for the Western Bay regional deal, Borell said she would see what the benefits of each project were and which ones the council had the best relationships for before deciding what to advocate for.
“I wouldn’t pick the ones that I didn’t have the relationships for.”