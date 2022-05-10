'Screaming and yelping': Teen testifies in court after witnessing man beating dog in public park

65-year-old Gerald 'Awhi' October, pictured here last year, has been convicted of ill-treatment of an animal after beating a dog in a public park. Photo / NZME

65-year-old Gerald 'Awhi' October, pictured here last year, has been convicted of ill-treatment of an animal after beating a dog in a public park. Photo / NZME

WARNING: This story details animal abuse and may be distressing for some readers.

What was supposed to be a relaxing lockdown stroll to escape the confines of home turned into a nightmare for a teenage girl who discovered a man repeatedly kicking a small puppy in the middle of a public park.

The Mount Maunganui teenager took the stand in court today, speaking of her shock as she stood watching the innocent animal take a beating.

The man accused of abusing the dog, 65-year-old Gerald 'Awhi' October, was today found guilty on a single charge of ill-treatment of an animal - a conviction that could see him land in prison.

The man consistently denied mistreating the animal.

Awhi, as he is known, is familiar to many Mt Maunganui residents and at the time of offending was living in a cave with his dog at the Hopukiore/Mt Drury Reserve, near the beach.

The well-known rough sleeper told the Bay of Plenty Times in an interview last year that he felt safe under the maunga -

At around 10:30am on September 4 last year, the teen was walking near the reserve when she noticed a man kicking a dog.

The teen told the court she heard the dog "yelping and screaming" as it was kicked against a rock.

At one point the dog was picked up off the ground by its neck, the teen said.

Also called by the prosecution to give evidence was another witness - a man assisting his friend, a courier driver, with his deliveries.

The man was also near the reserve at the time of the beating - he said he witnessed October attempting to move the dog away from the road by kicking him.

It was clear the dog was in discomfort, the witness said. "You don't kick any animal"

The defence's case rested on the claim that October was using reasonable force to prevent the dog from running onto the road.

At one point during cross-examination, defence lawyer Tim Conder asked the teenage girl if it was fair to say the puppy was making "excited noises" during the beating.

"It sounded terrified. If a dog was getting hurt it would yelp - that's what it sounded like to me."

October's lawyer did not call any witnesses and the accused did not take the stand himself.