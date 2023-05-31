The Coromandel suffered severe economic impacts as a result of cyclones Hale and Gabrielle. Photo / Mike Scott

National’s MP for Coromandel believes $9 million of unspent cyclone relief funding originally destined for Hawke’s Bay should be redirected to the Coromandel.

Scott Simpson was referencing an NZ Herald article that details how almost $9m in financial support for businesses affected by Cyclone Gabrielle in Hawke’s Bay has not been spent and could be returned to the Government.

Coromandel MP Scott Simpson says: “The Coromandel region continues to be impacted by weather events." Photo / File

“Many Coromandel businesses are still doing it tough as the result of cyclones, and the ongoing closure of State Highway 25A only makes their situation worse,” Simpson said.

“Instead of returning the nearly $9m of unspent cyclone relief funding to Wellington, it should be reallocated to the Coromandel, where it could be the difference between survival or bust for local businesses.

“Coromandel applications for cyclone support funding were massively oversubscribed and many businesses had their application declined. More often than not, businesses that were lucky enough to be granted funding received less than they had sought.

“The Coromandel region continues to be impacted by weather events. This week’s flooding at Waihī Beach further highlights the challenges we face as we head into winter.

“It is outrageous that money earmarked to support our devastated regions could be sent back to the capital when there is still such a desperate need for support in our communities.”

The beleaguered Coromandel tourist industry received another blow on Tuesday, when Greenstone Entertainment announced the Whitianga leg of its popular Summer Concert tour, held at Sheriff Block, will not be going ahead in 2024, because of extensive damage to State Highway 25A. The February 2023 event was also cancelled.

*Additional reporting: Adam Pearse, NZ Herald

