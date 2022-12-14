Coromandel MP Scott Simpson. Photo / Supplied

MP Scott Simpson was re-selected as the National Party candidate for the 2023 election.

The National Party has confirmed Scott Simpson as its Coromandel candidate for the 2023 general election.

“We live in a beautiful part of the country, but like much of provincial New Zealand we have been neglected by this Government. I’ll continue to advocate for our region as I campaign to represent the Coromandel electorate again in 2023,” says Simpson.

“I don’t take anything for granted in politics and I know the 2023 election will feature a challenging campaign. We desperately need a change in government and National will be putting forward sensible policies which work for everyday Kiwis. The last few years have been turbulent to say the least and it’s going to take a lot of hard work to get the country going in the right direction.

“If National has the privilege to be elected, we have a massive turnaround job ahead of us. A National-led government will have a laser focus on getting things done.”

Scott Simpson was first elected Coromandel MP in 2011. He served as a minister outside the Cabinet before the formation of the Labour-led coalition and he is currently the National Party spokesperson for the environment and climate change, as well as the associate spokesperson for transport.

Scott’s monthly column

It doesn’t get more Kiwi than summer on the Coromandel. We offer endless opportunities and hidden spots to discover. Our world-renowned beaches, bush tracks, cycle trails and fishing spots keep bringing people back year after year.

For many holidaymakers, summer is an opportunity to make lasting memories that can be cherished all year round. But it’s not only our visitors who enjoy spending a perfect day at the beach or out on the water; the warmer weather is a reminder to locals that we live in the best part of the world. Our communities really come into their own during the peak tourism season.

We already know that the Coromandel is the best place to live, work and play, and we get a kick out of seeing everyone enjoying our backyard. I can’t wait to catch up with everyone and support our wonderful local summertime events. There will be a shadow over many festive celebrations, as people are rightly concerned by the latest economic forecasts.

It’s certainly been a challenging year for many people, but the holidays are a chance to reflect on the year that’s been and to prepare for a fresh start in 2023. Merry Christmas and enjoy a well-deserved break with family and friends.