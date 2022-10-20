After a robust local government election, our incoming councils have a mixture of continuity with Toby Adams re-elected unopposed as Mayor of the Hauraki District Council and new approaches with Len Salt elected to lead the Thames-Coromandel District Council.

I'm looking forward to working with them and their councillors and community board members. We also had a change in Coromandel's representative to Waikato Regional Council, with Warren Maher taking up the role.

Standing for public office can be confronting and I'm sure all the candidates are relieved that the campaign is over. Hopefully, it was an enjoyable experience full of debate and a shared commitment to do the best for our communities. No doubt they'll find their role fulfilling as they work to make this the best possible place to live for all residents and ratepayers.

Special thanks to all the unsuccessful candidates too. It can be a bitter pill to take, but our democracy depends on people offering themselves for election and being willing to stand up and be counted. I commend their passion for the community, and I hope that taking part in the election process has been rewarding. Giving voters a choice is important and appreciated.

Once again, congratulations to all the successful local candidates from around the region and all the best for the term ahead.