“We’re a frontline unit ourselves, and we back up all the other frontline cops and AOS [Armed Offenders Squad].”
Higby said there were about 140 dog handlers out of about 10,000 police officers nationwide.
“It’s a hard job to get into. It takes a lot of commitment and a lot of work. You have to want to work with a dog all day.”
Not only did the pair work together all day, but they also lived together.
Higby said you had to be resilient, as working with a dog fulltime in this position came with challenges.
“We can only communicate through body language.
“If we’re tracking somebody, I’m just going off what he’s doing. He’s going to pick up their scent and he’s going to track them and he’s going to indicate to me through his body language what’s happening, wagging his tail, that sort of thing.”
Higby said he and Chip had built a strong bond over the years.
“I like him better than a lot of the people I work with,” he joked. “I’d pick him every time.”
Higby said there were six police dogs in the Tauranga, Western Bay of Plenty area and another two in Whakatāne. Rotorua police had their own and also covered Taupō.
Higby said the pair had barely caught their breath before they were called back to a burglary in Tauranga, where they tracked and caught the suspect.
“From start to finish, we were busy.”
Higby said the heightened situations they dealt with could be challenging, in particular when someone attacked him or Chip.
He said Chip had been attacked a few times, usually involving people who were intoxicated or on drugs.
A person in a “normal state” would give up if bitten by Chip, but for people on substances, it fuelled their anger, and they often took it out on Chip.
In one instance, the pair were following a stolen ute through Katikati when the driver turned and drove into the side of the police car, crushing Chip’s door before taking off on foot into the orchards.