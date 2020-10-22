Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Saving the whales: Stranding shows trained volunteers vital

4 minutes to read

Volunteers helping at the Colville Bay whale stranding last weekend. Photo / Supplied

Samantha Olley
By:

Multimedia journalist

Beachgoers are being encouraged to upskill for the next whale or dolphin strandings on Bay of Plenty and Coromandel shores.

Nineteen pilot whales died after stranding at Colville Bay last weekend, but the rest of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.