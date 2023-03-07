Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Samantha Motion: The big question the 2023 New Zealand Census didn’t ask but will still answer

Samantha Motion
By
3 mins to read
Millions of New Zealanders will fill their census out online. Photo / Bevan Conley

Millions of New Zealanders will fill their census out online. Photo / Bevan Conley

OPINION

Just like that, another census is done - at least for those of us whose lives haven’t been upended by Cyclone Gabrielle (hard-hit areas have a few more months).

After the debacle of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times