Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Samantha Motion: Ironic twist in preponderance of potholes in our paved paradise

Samantha Motion
By
3 mins to read
A pothole takes up half the lane on State Highway 30. Photo / Supplied

A pothole takes up half the lane on State Highway 30. Photo / Supplied

Bump, thump, slump
Dip, dodge, swerve, rattled nerves
Crunch, scrape, crack.

The experience of driving on the Bay of Plenty's roads this winter was positively poetic. Provided the poem was, like the one above, bad.

There have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.