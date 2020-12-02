Salvation Army Waihi counting down to Christmas cheer

Salvation Army Waihi captains Wendy and Murray Sanson preparing gift and food hampers for the Christmas Cheer. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Salvation Army Waihi has picked up more clients post-Covid, making this year's Christmas Cheer more important than ever.

The local Sallies are now asking the Waihi community for Christmas presents and toys for their annual Christmas Cheer which aims to gather as many new gifts as they can for teenagers and children.

Captain Wendy Sanson says the Covid-19 lockdown hit hard. Things have normalised, she says, but they have a few more clients on their books.

Demand for food parcels also increased during lockdown — pre-Covid 5-7 parcels went out every week, the same amount went out daily during lockdown.

Wendy says 52 parcels went out one particularly trying day.

With Christmas coming, they are asking for people to bring in donations of new, unwrapped toys to the Salvation Army on Seddon St up until December 15.

Toiletries for teenage boys and girls is always appreciated, Wendy says, and they prefer no battery-operated toys for children.

Volunteers sort the toys which are given to agencies to take to families in need.

Whangamata Community Services Trust are putting the word out for Christmas presents.

Funding administrator Chris Hannah says they are looking for new, unopened gifts for local children aged 0-18 years. They are often short on presents for older children and teenagers.

Their annual food drive also begins this weekend from 5pm requesting food which has not been opened or expired.

Chris says there's an increased need in the community since Covid-19.

''We have experienced an increase in our client base over many areas of support that we offer and the team is looking forward to ending 2020 on a positive note by being able to provide families with gifts and festive food parcels.''

Presents can be dropped at 505 Port Rd and Whangamata Real Estate.

The Christian churches in Paeroa are appealing for donations of gifts to make Christmas special for children.

This is the 20th year of the appeal. The idea is to donate a new, near new or in excellent condition gift and/or wrapping paper and cellotape.

Drop presents off at Paeroa Information Hub and by December 9.