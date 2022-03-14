Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Russian-born immigration adviser calls for a 'special visa' for displaced Ukrainians

4 minutes to read
The return of tourists near, the Government acts on petrol prices, and talks between Ukraine and Russia end without a breakthrough in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

A Tauranga-based immigration adviser is calling for special visas for Ukrainians desperate to leave their war-torn nation.

Russian-born Iryna Stewart has received many calls from people asking for her advice, including a terrified Ukrainian-born seaman

