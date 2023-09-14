Sibheal Dobson is preparing for a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” as she will represent New Zealand as a mascot for the All Blacks game against Namibia on Saturday at the Rugby World Cup in France.

The 10-year-old from Tauranga will be walking on to the field at the game in Toulouse and is one of four young Kiwis chosen by rugby legend Stephen Donald as Land Rover Defenders of Tomorrow mascots for the tournament.

Land Rover New Zealand said in a statement it received hundreds of mascot entries and sifted through them to find four tamariki [children] aged between seven and 13 who represented one of four behaviours - bravery, innovation, positivity and aroha. Sibheal was selected for demonstrating aroha.

The mascot experience includes return flights to France, accommodation, tickets to the Rugby World Cup and the chance to walk out on the field with the world’s best players.

“I am super-excited to go to France and run out with the rugby players. Winning this trip feels awesome, and it’s nice to know others believe in me too,” Sibheal said in the statement.

Tauranga student Sibheal Dobson, 10, is representing New Zealand as a mascot at the Rugby World Cup.

Sibheal’s entry video for the competition starts with her watching a video on TikTok of the All Blacks scoring a try.

She said she loved all sports, especially rugby, and she broke her pinky finger while playing rugby for the first time.

“I love to try new things and I love to travel. I would especially love to travel to France,” she said in front of a picture of the Eiffel Tower on a TV screen.

Guy Dobson with his daughters Sibheal and Caoimhe at Tauranga Airport.

Sibheal’s father, Guy Dobson, said Sibheal was most excited to meet the All Blacks and hoping to get some of their autographs.

“She bought a new rugby ball especially to be autographed,” he said.

“She’s starting to get a little nervous about the whole experience - that will be fine when the time comes to run out.”

Dobson said he, Sibheal and his 15-year-old daughter Caoimhe left Tauranga for Ireland on September 6 to spend some time with family before they travel to France on Wednesday.

He said the trip had been “amazing” so far - catching up with friends and family, doing a “haunted bus tour,” shopping and seeing some foxes.

Sibheal Dobson is most looking forward to meeting the All Blacks at their match against Namibia in Toulouse.

Dobson said an Irish television station was interested in her story and recorded her for a children’s news programme.

He said Sibheal showed aroha in her daily life by helping her teachers at Pillans Point School, helping her friends, making sure everyone was okay and comforting those who were hurting.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for her and also the other three lucky winners of the competition.”

Dobson said Caoimhe, who made Sibheal’s entry video, had found a new passion in making films and may consider this a career opportunity after school.

The media statement from Land Rover NZ said while Sibheal may be “small in stature”, she was “big on showing love to those around her”.

“From caring for friends and family to empathising with others by understanding their own struggles, Sibheal understands her impact on the world and being kind to others.”

Stephen Donald said the programme had discovered young members of the community such as Sibheal who were challenging the status quo, “fighting the good fight” and “defending the future in their own way”.

“Sibheal radiates aroha and always shows up for those around her – making her a very deserving Defender of Tomorrow.”

Land Rover New Zealand chief executive Steve Kenchington said it launched the mascot search to honour children who showcased “huge strengths in character”.

“Selecting just four Defenders of Tomorrow was a challenging task, but we’re thrilled to offer the four winners the experience of a lifetime at the Rugby World Cup 2023 in France.”

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.