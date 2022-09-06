Todd Doolan (left) and Dwayne Sweeney. Photo / NZME



Thames Valley Rugby took four representative teams to heartland Taumarunui on Saturday for games versus King Country. They returned with two victories and two losses.

The men's Swamp Fox side held on bravely to win 19-15 in the Bunnings Heartland Championship.

The women's Vixens also won in another close match 29-22.

The Thames Valley Under-18 boys and Under-18 girls lost 7-17 and 10-58, respectively.

In classic foggy mid-winter King Country weather, the essential spectator equipment was a sturdy umbrella and watertight footwear. The Swamp Foxes quite literally "went up the guts and shifted it wide" for Laulea Fangufangu to score under the posts. Todd Doolan converted. 7-0 to Swamp Foxes.

The highly effective Doolan then collected a through ball to scamper away for the second Foxes' converted try. 14-0 to Swamp Foxes.

The King Country Rams scored their first try, unconverted to keep in the game 14-5.

The Taumarunui Domain hooter signalled halftime with the Swamp Foxes ahead 19-5.

The second half became a forwards battle, as King Country decided to take few risks. Two unconverted tries to King Country dragged them within reach of victory, with the score 19-15 to Thames Valley.

Near fulltime, the power King Country scrum won a penalty and put pressure on Valley's try line. From a goal line drop out, the Swamp Foxes took play downfield and eventually forced a Country error.

This Swamp Fox victory takes them into the top four of this championship with 10 points. Leading the table are Whanganui, with 16 points.

Congratulations to the Thames Valley Under-20 boys team, who won the inaugural Swamp Dwellers Cup. Many of these players have been selected in the Chiefs Under-20 squad. They are Dylan Bellamy, Zinzan Coop and Oli Mathis from Waihi Athletic, William James Mirko from Mercury Bay, Charles Folau and Seth Ross from Thames, Blake Ross from Paeroa, Hala Mali Mali, Heni Veatapu and Patrick Moala from Te Aroha Cobras and Joshua Barker from Hauraki North.

Draw for this weekend: Thames Valley representative games at Boyd Park, Te Aroha, Swamp Foxes v Wairarapa Bush 2pm kick off, Presidents v Waikato Buffalos 12 noon kick off, Vixens v Wairarapa kick off 12 noon, Emerging fifteen v Waikato Divisional 12 noon kick off. Under 18 boys and girls v Taranaki at New Plymouth. Under 16 boys September 10 and 11 Heartland Tournament in Turangi.