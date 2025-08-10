“I just wanted to go in and enjoy rugby and maybe win something this year.
“But after hurting my knee and taking a break, I was really worried that I wouldn’t like it – for anyone who’s had a serious injury, it’s so difficult to return and also to get back to a level where you feel confident and then enjoy the sport.
“That was probably my priority at the start and I did really enjoy it.”
Coach Zar Lawrence suggested she put her hand up for Volcanix selection if she was keen.
“I thought, ‘oh, I don’t know’, but I’m grateful to be in that environment now.”
It was Volcanix’ forwards coach Marty Stevenson who called her to let her know she had been selected for the squad.
“During the season at the club, we had a couple of injuries in the backs so I’d been playing the majority of the season in the backs, and I was a bit worried that they couldn’t see me in the forwards, so it was a surprise when I got the call,” said Georgia.
“It felt pretty good, exciting, but I was nervous because now I feel there’s a bit more pressure on me – especially with my brother already being in the team, in that environment, for a couple of years.”
The Volcanix play their first Farah Palmer Cup game today away to Counties Manukau, with the first home game against Manawatū part of a double-header with the Steamers playing Canterbury at Tauranga Domain on August 16.
There will be a second double-header at the same venue on September 13 with both teams taking on Hawke’s Bay.
Georgia said she was unsure about how much game time she would get.
“No matter what, if I start, if I bench or don’t get named, I’m just grateful to be in this environment to soak up anything from anyone else.”
She said the squad was made up of a mixture ranging from young players through to Black Ferns.
“Anything I can learn to better myself is just an awesome opportunity for me, but first and foremost I want to enjoy it and just have fun and not put pressure on myself to do anything, but I do want to play my hardest and if anything comes from that, that would be amazing.”