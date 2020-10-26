Rugby: A 2020 Mitre 10 Cup coaches XV

The 2020 Mitre 10 Cup coaching ranks are full of former players and New Zealand talent.
This XV, plus reserves, was picked from the current head coaches and assistant coaches of the provinces.
Several of these coaches played over a century of games for their respective province/s.
Of this squad, 12 played international rugby and seven represented the Māori All Blacks.
Numbers in brackets are caps played for team.
2020 Mitre 10 Cup coaches XV:
1. GRAHAM DEWES – NORTHLAND
TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Thames Valley (14), Counties Manukau (20), Fiji (26)
BORN: 1982, Suva, Fiji
2. DAVID HALL – SOUTHLAND
TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Southland (108), Northland (8), Highlanders (32), Crusaders (1)
BORN: 1980, Winton, Southland
3. CLARKE DERMODY – TASMAN
TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Southland (90), Highlanders (44), All Blacks (3)
BORN: 1980, Invercargill
4. ROSS FILIPO – WAIKATO
TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Marlborough (7), Wellington (63), Hawkes Bay (6), Crusaders (45), Chiefs (7), Māori All Blacks (7), All Blacks (4)
BORN: 1979, Lower Hutt
5. TOM DONNELLY – OTAGO
TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Otago (82), Highlanders (65), Crusaders (19), Blues (14), All Blacks (15)
BORN: 1981, Rotorua
6. FILO TIATIA – AUCKLAND
TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Wellington (79), Hurricanes (57), All Blacks (2)
BORN: 1971, Wellington
7. REUBEN THORNE – CANTERBURY
TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Canterbury (76), Crusaders (129), All Blacks (50)
BORN: 1975, Christchurch
8. CLAYTON MCMILLAN – BAY OF PLENTY
TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Bay of Plenty (113)
BORN: 1974, Perth
9. CRAIG MCGRATH – AUCKLAND
TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Auckland (14), Northland (7), North Harbour (9), Chiefs (1), Blues (4), Māori All Blacks (5)
BORN: 1974, Auckland
10. KIERAN KEANE – NORTH HARBOUR
TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Canterbury (72), All Blacks (2)
BORN: 1954, Christchurch
11. GEORGE KONIA – NORTHLAND
TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Manawatū (58), Hawkes Bay (53), Southland (5), Hurricanes (7), Māori All Blacks (10), Japan (6)
BORN: 1969, Putāruru
12. ANDREW GOODMAN – TASMAN
TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Tasman (55)
BORN: 1982, Nelson
13. ALAMA IEREMIA – AUCKLAND
TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Wellington (65), Hurricanes (42), Samoa (5), All Blacks (30)
BORN: 1970, Motootua, Samoa
14. WILLIE RICKARDS – TARANAKI
TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Southland (27), Taranaki (18), Highlanders (2)
BORN: 1984, Rotorua
15. ANDREW STRAWBRIDGE – WAIKATO
TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Waikato (131)
BORN: 1964, Christchurch
RESERVES:
16. GRANT HENSON – COUNTIES MANUKAU
TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Counties Manukau (101)
17. GREG FLEMING – MANAWATŪ
TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Wanganui (2), Hawke's Bay (2)
18. DION WALLER – WELLINGTON
TEAMS PLAYED FOR: King Country (21), Central Vikings (25), Manawatū (1), Wellington (43), Hurricanes (65), Māori All Blacks (14), All Blacks (1)
19. SHANE CHRISTIE – TASMAN
TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Buller (9), Tasman (73), Crusaders (1), Highlanders (29), Māori All Blacks (8)
20. AARON GOOD – MANAWATŪ
TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Poverty Bay (19), Manawatū (28)
21. MIKE DELANY – BAY OF PLENTY
TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Bay of Plenty (77), Highlanders (19), Chiefs (28), Crusaders (6), All Blacks (1)
22. JASON KAWAU – SOUTHLAND
TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Otago (8), Southland (54), Highlanders (8), Hurricanes (13), Māori All Blacks (6)
23. TAMATI ELLISON – WELLINGTON
TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Wellington (48), Otago (5), Blues (1), Hurricanes (53), Highlanders (23), Rebels (36), Māori All Blacks (8), All Blacks (4)