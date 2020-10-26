Rugby: A 2020 Mitre 10 Cup coaches XV

Auckland coach Alama Ieremia during a training session ahead of the 2020 Mitre 10 Rugby season. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.co.nz

The 2020 Mitre 10 Cup coaching ranks are full of former players and New Zealand talent.

This XV, plus reserves, was picked from the current head coaches and assistant coaches of the provinces.

Several of these coaches played over a century of games for their respective province/s.

Of this squad, 12 played international rugby and seven represented the Māori All Blacks.

Numbers in brackets are caps played for team.

2020 Mitre 10 Cup coaches XV:

1. GRAHAM DEWES – NORTHLAND

TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Thames Valley (14), Counties Manukau (20), Fiji (26)

BORN: 1982, Suva, Fiji

Counties Manukau prop Graham Dewes in 2009. Photo / William Booth / Photosport

2. DAVID HALL – SOUTHLAND

TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Southland (108), Northland (8), Highlanders (32), Crusaders (1)

BORN: 1980, Winton, Southland

David Hall of Southland looks to bust the Taranaki line, 2011. Photo / Richard Hood / www.photosport.co.nz

3. CLARKE DERMODY – TASMAN

TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Southland (90), Highlanders (44), All Blacks (3)

BORN: 1980, Invercargill

Highlanders Clarke Dermody in action against the Brumbies in 2007. Photo / Hannah Johnston / Photosport

4. ROSS FILIPO – WAIKATO

TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Marlborough (7), Wellington (63), Hawkes Bay (6), Crusaders (45), Chiefs (7), Māori All Blacks (7), All Blacks (4)

BORN: 1979, Lower Hutt

Wellington's Ross Filipo in 2006. Photo / Mark Thompson / Photosport

5. TOM DONNELLY – OTAGO

TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Otago (82), Highlanders (65), Crusaders (19), Blues (14), All Blacks (15)

BORN: 1981, Rotorua

Otago's Tom Donnelly in 2011. Photo / Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.co.nz

6. FILO TIATIA – AUCKLAND

TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Wellington (79), Hurricanes (57), All Blacks (2)

BORN: 1971, Wellington

Auckland assistant coach Filo Tiatia before the Southland v Auckland match in 2018. Photo / Clare Toia-Bailey / www.photosport.nz

7. REUBEN THORNE – CANTERBURY

TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Canterbury (76), Crusaders (129), All Blacks (50)

BORN: 1975, Christchurch

All Black Reuben Thorne fends off South Africa's Juan Smith in 2003. Photo / www.photosport.co.nz

8. CLAYTON MCMILLAN – BAY OF PLENTY

TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Bay of Plenty (113)

BORN: 1974, Perth

Bay of Plenty coach Clayton McMillan in 2018. Photo / John Cowpland / www.photosport.co.nz

9. CRAIG MCGRATH – AUCKLAND

TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Auckland (14), Northland (7), North Harbour (9), Chiefs (1), Blues (4), Māori All Blacks (5)

BORN: 1974, Auckland

North Harbour halfback Craig McGrath in 2005. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.co.nz

10. KIERAN KEANE – NORTH HARBOUR

TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Canterbury (72), All Blacks (2)

BORN: 1954, Christchurch

Kieran Keane during 2011. Photo / Kerry Marshall / www.photosport.co.nz

11. GEORGE KONIA – NORTHLAND

TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Manawatū (58), Hawkes Bay (53), Southland (5), Hurricanes (7), Māori All Blacks (10), Japan (6)

BORN: 1969, Putāruru

Hawkes Bay's George Konia versus Manawatū in 1996. Photo / www.photosport.co.nz

12. ANDREW GOODMAN – TASMAN

TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Tasman (55)

BORN: 1982, Nelson

Tasman captain Andrew Goodman lines up a conversion in 2008. Photo / Dave Lintott / www.photosport.co.nz

13. ALAMA IEREMIA – AUCKLAND

TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Wellington (65), Hurricanes (42), Samoa (5), All Blacks (30)

BORN: 1970, Motootua, Samoa

Alama Ieremia in action for the All Blacks against South Africa in 1999. Photo / www.photosport.co.nz

14. WILLIE RICKARDS – TARANAKI

TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Southland (27), Taranaki (18), Highlanders (2)

BORN: 1984, Rotorua

Taranaki's Willie Rickards makes a break to set up a try against Northland in 2009. Photo / Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.co.nz

15. ANDREW STRAWBRIDGE – WAIKATO

TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Waikato (131)

BORN: 1964, Christchurch

Waikato coach Andrew Strawbridge in 2020. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.co.nz

RESERVES:

16. GRANT HENSON – COUNTIES MANUKAU

TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Counties Manukau (101)

17. GREG FLEMING – MANAWATŪ

TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Wanganui (2), Hawke's Bay (2)

18. DION WALLER – WELLINGTON

TEAMS PLAYED FOR: King Country (21), Central Vikings (25), Manawatū (1), Wellington (43), Hurricanes (65), Māori All Blacks (14), All Blacks (1)

19. SHANE CHRISTIE – TASMAN

TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Buller (9), Tasman (73), Crusaders (1), Highlanders (29), Māori All Blacks (8)

20. AARON GOOD – MANAWATŪ

TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Poverty Bay (19), Manawatū (28)

21. MIKE DELANY – BAY OF PLENTY

TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Bay of Plenty (77), Highlanders (19), Chiefs (28), Crusaders (6), All Blacks (1)

22. JASON KAWAU – SOUTHLAND

TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Otago (8), Southland (54), Highlanders (8), Hurricanes (13), Māori All Blacks (6)

23. TAMATI ELLISON – WELLINGTON

TEAMS PLAYED FOR: Wellington (48), Otago (5), Blues (1), Hurricanes (53), Highlanders (23), Rebels (36), Māori All Blacks (8), All Blacks (4)