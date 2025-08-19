The band rose to prominence in 2012 when their single Feel the Love, featuring John Newman, topped the UK singles chart.
They have won several awards, including a Brit Award and the Mobo Award for Best Album, and achieved multiple platinum awards for record sales in several countries, including the United Kingdom and Australia.
Today, the group have 12.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify and hit songs such as These Days featuring Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen, with more than one billion streams.
Lowe said Trademark Live focused on bringing artists with high energy who connected with New Zealand audiences and represented the best of global and local electronic music.
“It is a balance of international heavyweights, cult favourites and emerging talent.”
Rudimental will be joined by more than 10 other international artists including Kurupt FM, Turno, Flux Pavilion and UK vocalist Issey Cross, with more to be announced.
Lowe said locals will hit the jackpot with the artists set to perform.