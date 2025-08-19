“Nothing makes us happier than seeing it all come together on New Year’s Eve in our hometown.”

The festival has sold out for the last three years, each time welcoming between 5000 and 6500 attendees.

“For us, it is about celebrating New Year’s Eve in one of New Zealand’s most iconic summer destinations, bringing both locals and visitors together for a memorable send-off to the year.”

Lowe said the Mount was an “incredible” destination for the festival’s demographic and he expected to see a bigger crowd this year.

“The event is really the cherry on top of an epic Kiwi road trip.”

Famous Last Words has sold out for the last three years, each time welcoming between 5000 to 6500 attendees. Photo / Desmond Nielsen

Rudimental have been named as the headlining act and have also been announced as a headline act at Rhythm and Alps.

The band rose to prominence in 2012 when their single Feel the Love, featuring John Newman, topped the UK singles chart.

They have won several awards, including a Brit Award and the Mobo Award for Best Album, and achieved multiple platinum awards for record sales in several countries, including the United Kingdom and Australia.

Today, the group have 12.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify and hit songs such as These Days featuring Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen, with more than one billion streams.

Lowe said Trademark Live focused on bringing artists with high energy who connected with New Zealand audiences and represented the best of global and local electronic music.

“It is a balance of international heavyweights, cult favourites and emerging talent.”

Rudimental will be joined by more than 10 other international artists including Kurupt FM, Turno, Flux Pavilion and UK vocalist Issey Cross, with more to be announced.

Lowe said locals will hit the jackpot with the artists set to perform.

“We look forward to hosting you all for our biggest rendition yet.”

Ticket pre-sales begin on August 26 at 7pm, and general on-sale begins August 27 at 7pm.

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.