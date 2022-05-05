Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Rubbish truck crashes into garage at Welcome Bay house

A rubbish truck has been loaded on to a tow truck at the scene. Photo / Supplied

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

Emergency services have responded to a report of a rubbish truck crashing into a garage at a Welcome Bay property this afternoon.

A Police spokeswoman said a report of the crash at a house in Aurora Avenue was received at 2.45pm today and Fire and Emergency staff were assisting to clear the scene.

She said there were no reports of any injury to those involved, and the cause of the crash was being investigated.

The road was not blocked.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said firefighters were assisting at the scene and were expected to be there until a tow truck arrived.

She said there was some damage to the house.

The cause of the crash was not known.

More to the come.