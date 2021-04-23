Rotorua to host Australasian emergency services games in 2022

Up to 5000 emergency services workers will descend on Rotorua next year in the Australasian Police & Emergency Games. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua has been named as the host of the Australasian Police and Emergency Games next year.

The games will be held in March and are expected to bring 3000 to 5000 people to the city.

The games promote health through sport and raise awareness of the crucial work of emergency services including police, fire, customs, ambulance, corrections, surf lifesaving and primary industries.

The games are open to current, voluntary and retired staff from New Zealand and Australia.

The eight-day event will begin on March 4 with an opening ceremony in downtown Rotorua with a pohiri and local community and leader involvement, along with dignitaries from the services.

People taking part are expected to also march into the ceremony. The games will end with a closing ceremony where the games baton will be passed on to the 2024 hosts, Tasmania.

Dave Wishnowsky from games' team said they were "extremely excited" to have Rotorua as the host city.

"Our focus is to organise an event which will showcase and involve our culture, include our entire host community, make use of some great sporting facilities and show off an incredible tourism playground.

"Nowhere else in New Zealand has all those features on offer and after a period of restricted travels, we hope to bring people from all over Australasia to the region to see it all for themselves."

The games will see emergency services staff compete in about 60 sports events including touch rugby, mountain biking, white water rafting and golf.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said it was "fantastic" to have the city host the games.

"It will provide a welcome economic boost and we are a visitor destination that is known for its culture and manaakitanga (hospitality), so participants will receive a very warm welcome," she said.

"We hope that while they're here, they'll also take the opportunity to enjoy some of the many wonderful places and activities we have on offer. Events have really helped to keep us going through these tough Covid times and we're excited to be able to host our trans-Tasman friends again."