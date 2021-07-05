Rotorua police looking into person approaching vehicles at traffic lights

Police received reports of a person approaching vehicles stopped at traffic lights in Rotorua. Photo / Getty Images

Police are warning members of the public to remain vigilant after reports of a person approaching vehicles stopped at traffic lights.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the intersection of Fenton and Amohau Sts just before 9am today in relation to reports of a person approaching vehicles stopped at the lights.

Police are making inquiries into the incident, including reviewing CCTV footage, she said.

A Rotorua woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she saw a man try to enter multiple vehicles at the Fenton St traffic lights this morning.

"Those in Rotorua be vigilant, lock your doors while you're driving," she said.

"I just saw a guy try and open the doors of three cars while they were stopped at the traffic lights."

Police said while there had been no other such incidents reported in Rotorua recently, there had been in Tauranga.

About 8.30pm on Monday, the police were notified of a person approaching a vehicle and asking for a ride on the corner of Vanda Pl and Coopers Rd in Tauranga.

"We would like to reassure the community that we take these sorts of incidents involving concerning behaviour seriously," the spokeswoman said.

"Our message to the public is to remain vigilant and to report any concerning behaviour to police on 111 immediately."

Anyone with information on these incidents can contact the police on 105. Information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.