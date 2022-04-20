Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Ron Wallbank's wartime memories aboard HMNZS Achilles

6 minutes to read
Ron Wallbank, 99, served on the HMNZS Achilles during World War II. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

The memories are not as sharp as they once were but, as Ron Wallbank recalls his time serving at sea during World War II, there are snippets of clarity.

Now 99, Ron spent much of

