Jenni Wilson from Katikati Twilight Concerts is looking forward to the upcoming concert series in 2024. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Katikati’s Haiku Reserve will be ‘taken to the limit’ this summer.

After bad weather cancelled two out of three concerts last year, the New Zealand Eagles Tribute Show is rebooked for January 7 and Country Rock (The Brendon Ham Band and Marion Burns) on January 27.

Katikati Twilight Concerts publicity manager Jenni Wilson said it was great to secure the bands again for 2024.

“We’re looking forward to hearing these bands live from Haiku Reserve. The 2024 season is going to be a good one.”

The third show of the series is cover-band group Woodstock to the 70s.

“They play a lot of great covers. It’s good dancing music.”

Supporting acts are usually local, she says.

“This year Katikatz Dixie Band is supporting the New Zealand Eagles Tribute Show, Sophie Gibson will support the Country Rock act and the supporting act for Woodstock to the 70s is yet to be announced.”

The New Zealand Eagles Tribute Show is the first act in the concert series.

She says after cancelling the series for the first time in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and then having to cancel two shows earlier this year due to weather, she was excited for the upcoming concerts.

“Fingers crossed it all goes well.”

She said they also ensured there was a good mix of bands.

“We want to provide something that will cater for everyone.”

She said more than 2000 people attended the concerts.

“These concerts are great entertainment and affordable. There’s not much you can do for $25 per adult. We ask people to bring a deck chair and their favourite snacks and enjoy a good night.”

All proceeds are returned to the community through tertiary scholarships, community arts donations and school prizegiving awards.

“The scholarships are currently open. I encourage students to get a form from Katikati College or from our website.”

Tickets for the concerts go on sale on November 1.

The Details:

What: Katikati Twilight Concerts

When: the New Zealand Eagles Tribute Show January 7, Country Rock (The Brendon Ham Band and Marion Burns) January 27 and Woodstock to the 70s February 10. Gates open at 5pm with concerts starting at 6pm and finishing around 8.30pm

Where: Katikati’s Haiku Reserve, 60 Main St, Katikati

Tickets: On sale November 1 from The Arts Junction, 35 Main Road or online. Cash sales on the day.

