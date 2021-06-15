Road partially closed after car fire in Welcome Bay

FILE

A car fire has partially closed a road in Welcome Bay.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said one crew was sent to the scene on Welcome Bay Rd just before 10am.

A woman who was driving in from Welcome Bay said "billowing" black smoke and flames could be seen coming from a car.

Bystanders were standing on the side of the road redirecting drivers up James Cook Drive.

No people were inside the car, the FENZ spokeswoman said.

Police were called just before 10am to help manage the road closure.

A spokeswoman said both lanes were closed at 10.15am, and one lane opened 15 minutes later.

More to come.