A main highway between the Waikato and Rotorua is closed as emergency services respond to a crash.

The crash involved three vehicles on State Highway 5, Tapapa, between Tapapa Rd and Maraeroa Rd.

Police said in a statement the crash was reported at 3.15pm and initial indication pointed towards serious injuries.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said via X, formerly Twitter, it had reports of a serious crash near the Waiohotu Rd between Tirau and Rotorua.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.



