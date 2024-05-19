Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Road closed: Serious crash on SH5 Tapapa between Rotorua and Waikato

Bay of Plenty Times
Quick Read

A main highway between the Waikato and Rotorua is closed as emergency services respond to a crash.

The crash involved three vehicles on State Highway 5, Tapapa, between Tapapa Rd and Maraeroa Rd.

Police said in a statement the crash was reported at 3.15pm and initial indication pointed towards serious injuries.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said via X, formerly Twitter, it had reports of a serious crash near the Waiohotu Rd between Tirau and Rotorua.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.


Latest from Bay of Plenty Times