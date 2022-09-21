We Will Rock You. Photo / Brylee Mills

WHAT: We Will Rock You

WHEN: Now until October 1

WHERE: Baycourt

TICKETS: Ticketek or at Baycourt Box Office

Get ready to rock!

We Will Rock You is Tauranga Musical Theatre's latest production and will leave you certainly rocked to your core.

Written by Queen and Ben Elton, We Will Rock You takes you on a journey set about 300 years into the future where Earth is known as the 'iPlanet' and rock music is a thing of the past.

Galileo Figaro (George Hiku) is a rogue misfit who wants to make his own music and goes on the hunt for the 'mighty axe' that will unlock rock n roll.

Along the way he'll meet Scaramouche (Karla Lyford), Buddy (Matt Henderson), Brit (Dan Pepperell) and Oz (Kristy Rizk), and will need to try not to get caught by Killer Queen (Carlie Howe) and her henchman Khashoggi (Mark Vevers).

The cast is 100 per cent local and comprises all levels of talent, from those who have performed a handful of times to those who have been performing for decades.

We Will Rock You. Photo / Brylee Mills

Although in saying that, I couldn't tell which was which.

The level of talent we have here in the Bay is absolutely astronomical and you could be forgiven for thinking this was a nationwide touring production.

Peppered with hilarious sexual innuendo and an abundance of Queen puns the show had the crowd not only clapping and singing along to their favourite Queen hits but having a good giggle as well.

A stand out for me was George Hiku who played Galileo, his powerful pipes belting out 'I Want To Break Free' early on in the show will have you hooked immediately.

Carlie Howe who played the Killer Queen also left me in awe with the ability to not only smash out some iconic vocal performances but doing so in an extremely heavy coat and headgear.

You'll also get a great laugh out of Dan Pepperell's character Brit (you'll see).

Watching the show I was blown away by just how much choreography was involved by the entire cast and found myself wondering how one remembers just so many specific dance moves, I guess that's why they're up there and I'm not!

Needless to say, I couldn't spot one fumble and the entire show came off as flawless.

My one and only downside was the length; the show began at 7.30pm, and with an intermission, we were still watching at 10.15pm.

Thank goodness it was still an incredibly enjoyable few hours.

The hours of hard work that you can see have gone into this show absolutely paid off, and it's definitely one to catch.