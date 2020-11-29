Revealed: How Covid has affected Kiwis at home and abroad

Chantelle Schmoorkoft has returned to Tauranga after living overseas for 15 years. Photo / Supplied

To stay or go home. Thousands of Kiwis have fled back to New Zealand and Tauranga is no exception. The pandemic has sent shockwaves around the world and Carmen Hall talks to two women on different sides of the fence.

Expat at Home

When Chantelle Schmoorkoft returned to the Bay after living overseas for 15 years the expat says not everyone rolled out the welcome mat.

''I have received mixed feedback with respect to returning expats. Some feel it will negatively impact the economy, housing and infrastructure.''

But Schmoorkoft says it is important to understand the demographic returning as they provide the needed brain gain and appropriately skilled staff to fill in job positions.

Expats also brought a capital inflow to support the economic growth.

She is super proud of the Bay and visited frequently before leaving British Columbia and her job as the finance manager for Four Seasons Hotel, Vancouver.

When Covid hit Schmoorkoft says she spent mornings with a coffee in hand, searching the daily global infection and death counts and trying to decipher the true severity of this illness over influenza and other common colds and flus.

''I was fortunate to be living in a province and country which swiftly offered its people the opportunity to stay safe. Schools closed and we learned to balance home-schooling with our work load. It was peace of mind knowing that we had a yard for exercise and fresh air, friends with hobby farms/orchards and an ability to fish for food if supply chains collapsed.''

Schmoorkoft says upon her arrival she spent two weeks in managed isolation in Auckland and is happy to be on home ground again.

''We are excited our daughter Kaia, 9, has the opportunity to join NZs largest junior surf club at Omanu. Likewise, I have been able to connect with many local businesses and people who help the area thrive including Tauranga Chamber of Commerce's Matt Cowley and Jeanette Mindham.''

Expat Overseas

Evelyn Hunter is in London and has a job working at BioLegend. Photo / Supplied

Evelyn Hunter is in London going through a second Covid lockdown and has been there for one year and five months.

She is on a visa but says a lot of fellow Kiwis and Aussies have lost their jobs and had no option but to return home. Those travellers who toiled in hospitality were hardest hit and the first to be let go.

Hunter knew of New Zealanders who had been trying to get back since the beginning of the outbreak. One friend had her flights cancelled and has moved 10 times, while paying $2000 for a one-way ticket and $3000 for quarantine accommodation was harrowing for some, she says.

''It's a mess.''

But Hunter is fortunate and has a job working at BioLegend, a company that ships out antibodies and reagents for research - some are being used or have been used for a Covid vaccine.

''So it's nice to know I am playing a part to help fight this disease.''

The 27-year-old from Tauranga says during the first lockdown in April she Ubered to work to help stop the spread of the virus.

''As you can imagine London traffic is nuts. But I remember going past Trafalgar Square and it was a ghost town.''



Hunter who is an aspiring comedian says living in London has been a great experience.

''I wanted to travel and see more of the world and push myself into the unknown. Before Covid I would perform at open mic nights ... and when I come home my dream job would be hosting open night comedy at the local pubs.

''I reckon we all deserve a good laugh because 2020 was a joke.''