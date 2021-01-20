Resurfacing work begins on State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai next week

FILE

Resurfacing work is set to take place on State Highway 29 between Poripori and McLaren Falls Rds next week.

Work will be undertaken between 7am–7pm from Monday to Friday in the southbound direction (heading towards Hamilton), Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says.

The passing lane will be closed for the entirety of the work, including overnight. A lane will remain open in both directions at all times. A temporary speed limit of 50km/h applies.

It's anticipated that resurfacing work will take place in the same area on the northbound side in mid-February.

These works are part of the Waka Kotahi spring/summer road maintenance programme, which will see repairs and reseals on state highways across the Bay of Plenty to ensure the safety and resilience of the state highway network.

The agency urges motorists to take extra care, reduce speed and follow directions of traffic management staff and signage.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed.

- Supplied copy