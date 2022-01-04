Reports of adult and child in trouble at Waihi Beach, all swimmers pulled from water

All swimmers at Waihī Beach have been taken out of the water by emergency services after reports have emerged of an adult and child getting into difficulty while swimming.
Waikato Police are asking for anyone at the beach who may have family members or friends missing to make contact with them or the surf lifesavers as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, one person has been taken to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition after a water-related incident in Mount Maunganui today.
Emergency services were called around 3.30pm.
Two St John vehicles attended the scene near Surf Rd at Omanu and treated one patient at the scene before transporting them to Tauranga Hospital.
The Bay of Plenty Times understands a male needed assistance after getting into difficulty in the surf.