Remembrance trees at Te Puke supermarket and hospice shop

Waipuna Hospice volunteers Christine Crawshaw, left, and Denise Vercoe.

Christmas is a time when the loss of loved ones can be strongly felt.

Waipuna Hospice, in partnership with Hospice New Zealand and Farmers, is once again giving the community the chance to remember those held dear with their Remembrance Tree Appeal.

The appeal is a time when the community is encouraged to leave a message on a Christmas tree for their loved ones, remembering those who they can't be with. In return, a donation is made which goes directly back to helping those in our community facing a life-limiting illness through the work of Waipuna Hospice.

There will be two places in Te Puke where people can leave their personal notes - Waipuna Hospice up until Christmas Eve and Te Puke New World between December 20-22.

The personal notes are a way for those grieving a loved one or missing someone abroad, leading up to what can often be a challenging festive season, to gain a little comfort while also helping Waipuna Hospice raise crucial funds to help meet a shortfall in operating costs.

"Last year, thanks to our generous community and the ongoing support from Farmers, we raised over $56,000 in funds,'' says Waipuna Hospice chief executive officer Richard Thurlow.

''The money raised from this campaign makes a huge contribution towards meeting our $4.25 million shortfall to keep palliative care freely accessible for our patients, and with so much uncertainty due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, our efforts this year are more important than ever."

Giving voice to grief through writing a card to express how you feel can be a comforting exercise.

Children can write a note to their late grandparent or parent about how they miss them or how special they were to them. A husband could remember his late wife, or a sister may write to her sibling who can no longer celebrate with her. However, it's not just about remembering someone who has died - it could be thinking of family members who live overseas or in other parts of the country that you can't be with.

"The impact of Covid-19 on our community, and our country, is immense," says Richard.

"Many families are going to go through a sense of grief when they are unable to connect with family members this Christmas due to travel restrictions and lockdown requirements.

"It may be the first time that some families haven't been together for Christmas, and that will have a greater impact than many realise.

"We want our Remembrance Tree campaign to bring them comfort too, and we encourage our community to not only remember their deceased, but their overseas family too."